RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri on Thursday urged International community must play its role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Addressing the 45th International two days Hussainia conference, titled "Karbala and Kashmir" under aegis of Markazi Imam Hussain Council at a local hotel.

The Minister said Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral, and political support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

He said India had engaged in illegal measures to change the special status of Kashmir and that move would have serious repercussions on the regional peace and stability.

Qadri said Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir adding that current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the international community.

He was opined that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces. The Pakistani nation believes that occupied Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and it is the incomplete agenda of division of the sub continent. He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who highlighted Kashmir issue globally.

He made it clear that political and military leadership of the country have unanimous views on the current situation of occupied Kashmir and their efforts will definitely help in bringing normalcy.

He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a ray of hope for the whole mankind and his personality is a role model for human beings in every sphere of life.

He said that Hazrat Imam (RA) rendered countless sacrifices for islam and faced number of hardships with his family in Karbala. There is need for adopting philosophy and footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for establishment of durable peace and called upon the Ulema belonging to all sects to play their role in a better way.

Member Provincial Assembly MPA Abida Raja while speaking on the occasion said that Muharram-ul Harram is a sacred month.

She stressed the need for discoursing sectarian violence by forging unity among their ranks saying that the problems could be resolved confronting the Muslim Ummah by adopting of lifestyle of Imam Hussain (RA).

Speakers including, Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Allama Izhar Bokhari, Allama Qamar Haider Zaidi, Allama Agha Abbas, Educationist Naeem Qurashi, Ruqqia Bibi also spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for remaining steadfast against the forces of tyranny and highlighted different aspects of life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his teachings for spreading Islam.