Normalcy returns to all major rivers except Indus: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Monday said that complete normalcy has returned to all major rivers including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej except River Indus which is flowing in "low flood" at Kotri.

According to daily FFC report, the Tarbela Reservoir has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since August 28.

Due to continuously prevailing hydrological conditions upstream Mangla reservoir (River Jhelum) during the entire 2022-Monsoon, Mangla Dam is still 49 feet short of its maximum conservation level (1242.

00 feet). In view of deficient inflows the present storage is 3.908 MAF (53.13 % of Total).

According to Flood Forecasting Division weak seasonal low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan, with "mild" moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 2000 feet.

Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country in the next 24 hour. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over upper catchment of River Indus during the next 24 hours.