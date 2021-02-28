Noted spiritual leader Peer Jhagvi dies; AJK President, PM pay tributes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) Feb 28 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has paid glowing tributes to noted religious scholar and spiritual leader, Peer Mian Muhammad Shafi Jhagvi at his funeral prayer offered in the State metropolis on Sunday.

Addressing the condolence reference, the AJK President described the religious leader as a beacon of light and hope and said that his religious services and teachings inspired thousands of people across the AJK and beyond.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid, Peer Hameed-ud-Din Barkati and other speakers also addressed the condolence reference.

Members of AJK cabinet, members of state legislature, Judges of High and Supreme Courts, leaders of different political parties and a large number of people, including Ulema and followers of Peer Jhagvi Sahib attended the funeral prayers held at spacious AJK University Ground.

Speaking at the reference, President Masood termed Peer Jhagvi's sad demise as a great loss to the people of Azad Kashmir and added that Peer Sahib was always kind to all those who used to turn to him for guidance and assistance.

"Presence of thousands of people belonging to different schools of thoughts in his funeral is a manifestation of Peer Sahib's exalted position in our society and recognition of his lifelong religious and social services," Khan said.

He said Peer Jhagvi was a high-ranking spiritual figure who had devoted his life to the spread of the spiritual teachings, which benefited not only his family and relatives but also the whole of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the people from remote areas of Pakistan.

The late leader was not only a traditional spiritual personality, but also a respected social figure who had rendered invaluable services for the well-being and betterment of his area and community that will be remembered for a long time.

The President said that not only his family but the whole of Azad Kashmir is mourning the demise of Peer Sahib and the void created by his demise would not be filled for long.

The AJK President appealed to the thousands of mourners present on the occasion to pay respect to the departed leader by adopting his teachings and character as it is the right way to pay homage to the virtuous personalities like Peer Mian Muhammad Shafi.

He expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of late leader for this irreparable loss and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him the highest position in Paradise and fortitude to the bereaved family and his followers to bear this loss.