Notification of district status to Taunsa issued

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fulfilled his promise to the people of Taunsa. On his order, a notification has been issued to give the status of the district to Taunsa.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fulfilled his promise to the people of Taunsa. On his order, a notification has been issued to give the status of the district to Taunsa.

The CM presented a notification to Kh. Shirazul Mahmood MNA and Muhammad Khan Leghari. The district would comprise Vohwa, Taunsa, Koh-e-Sulaiman tehsils and 362 union councils.

The CM mentioned that he promised to give the status of the district to Taunsa in a public meeting in 2005 and added that the problems of the people will be solved at their doorstep now. A new chapter of development will begin and the area would be prosperous besides creating employment opportunities for the people.

The establishment of five new districts and a division in a short period is unique in provincial history, he remarked.

Kh Shirazul Mahmood and Muhammad Khan Leghari said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is a true benefactor to the people of DG Khan. Parvez Elahi has opened the way for development by making Taunsa a district and it would also go on the path of development at par with other cities, they added.

Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel MNA, Zegham Ali Nutkani and Waseem Khan Khokhar were also present.