Notification on according status of university to GPGGC as university issued

Punjab government has issued notification for according status of university to old and historical Post Graduate Girls College (GPGGC) Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Punjab government has issued notification for according status of university to old and historical Post Graduate Girls College (GPGGC) Rawalpindi.Professor Dr Aalia Sohail will be the first vice chancellor of this university.

Funds amounting to Rs 500 million have also been released.With the establishment of this university the number of Woman University has come to two in Rawalpindi. The admission into new university will be advertised today. The admission will start from the start of September.