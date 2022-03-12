UrduPoint.com

Notorious Motorcycle, Cattle Thief Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang busted

Police busted a notorious motorcycle and cattle thief gang and recovered cash from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Police busted a notorious motorcycle and cattle thief gang and recovered cash from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, Sadar Shujabad police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in cattle and motorcycle theft incidents.

The police busted Notorious Hussnain alias Buddi gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Husnain alias Buddi and Amjad alias Bobbi.

Police have traced five theft cases and recovered cash Rs 350,000 from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Shujabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Chemists, drugists call off strike in Poonch

Chemists, drugists call off strike in Poonch

4 minutes ago
 Khawaja steers Australia to 251 on day 1 of Karach ..

Khawaja steers Australia to 251 on day 1 of Karachi Test

4 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister orders for timely accomplishmen ..

AJK Prime Minister orders for timely accomplishment of development project

4 minutes ago
 Transporters', traders' problems to be resolved on ..

Transporters', traders' problems to be resolved on priority

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt taking effective measures to promote t ..

Punjab govt taking effective measures to promote tourism: Hasaan Khawar

2 hours ago
 Sectarianism causes death, destruction in society: ..

Sectarianism causes death, destruction in society: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>