Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robberies in premises of Muzaffarabad police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Zaffari Gang and arrested three members including the ring leader Zaffar Mohana, Sajjjad Hussain and Samiullah. The police also recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 290,000 and two pistols from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed eight robbery cases and more recoveries were expected from them, A police spokesman informed.