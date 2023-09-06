Notorious thief arrested, stolen valuables recovered

Lohari Gate police have arrested a notorious thief wanted by police in different cases and recovered stolen valuables from his possession during a raid conducted here on Wednesda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Lohari Gate police have arrested a notorious thief wanted by police in different cases and recovered stolen valuables from his possession during a raid conducted here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of theft in the city, the Lohari Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Muhammad Naveed conducted a special operation against the criminals and arrested Bilal alias Bilu.

The police have also recovered stolen valuables of Rs 300,000 including three mobile phones, a motorcycle rickshaw, and cash from his possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the accused, police sources added.