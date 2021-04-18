UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nowshera Police Conducts Flag March To Maintain Law And Order In Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Nowshera Police conducts flag march to maintain law and order in Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Nowshera District Police led by SP Headquarter Asif Ali Khan under the directives of District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal conducted a flag march here on Sunday, in order to maintain law and order in Ramadan.

The flag march started from Taro Jabba, passed through Pabbi, Nowshera Cantt, Akora and Jahangira and ended at Khairabad.

The flag march is to send a message to the people that the police are always present for their protection.

The Police is alert to deal with any unlawful situation and protect the life and property of the people.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Alert Nowshera March Sunday From Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

3 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

11 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.