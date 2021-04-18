Nowshera Police conducts flag march to maintain law and order in Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Nowshera District Police led by SP Headquarter Asif Ali Khan under the directives of District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal conducted a flag march here on Sunday, in order to maintain law and order in Ramadan.

The flag march started from Taro Jabba, passed through Pabbi, Nowshera Cantt, Akora and Jahangira and ended at Khairabad.

The flag march is to send a message to the people that the police are always present for their protection.

The Police is alert to deal with any unlawful situation and protect the life and property of the people.