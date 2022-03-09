UrduPoint.com

NPO Providing Facilities To Improve Productivity Of Industrial Sector: FCCI Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 10:41 PM

National Productivity Organization (NPO) is providing the best possible facilities to the industrialists to improve the overall productivity of their concerned organizations, said Atif Munir Sheikh, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day training program on "Application of Quality Tools through Innovative Kaizen Circles" in FCCI here.

The FCCI president said that government policies and commitment of the private sector has played a major role in enhancing overall GDP but the role of international training organizations like NPO could not be ignored. He said, "This organization is providing free training facilities to the FCCI members as we have provided space to the officials of this organization.

" He appreciated the serious efforts of Alamgir Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer and Abdul Qayyum Regional Head NPO for enhancing industrial productivity in this region. He said that 63 executives from the leading industrial units are participating in this session while resource person Dr. Ijaz Yousuf covered different aspects of productivity including understanding true meaning of quality, date and its classification, importance of statistical process control tools, Kaizen and quality circles, six sigma score etc.

An interactive session was also held in which participants asked different questions.

>