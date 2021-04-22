UrduPoint.com
NSER Completes 70% Survey In Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:50 AM

NSER completes 70% survey in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey was in progress as 1,262,744 families got registered so far across Multan division.

Divisional Head of Operation NSER Multan Muhammad Arshad told APP here on Thursday that the NSER survey is continued in a transparent way and almost 70 percent survey work has been completed across the division.

He said that the survey was being conducted at Tehsil level by dividing districts into blocks at Multan, Khanewal , Vehari and Lodhran.

The district wise registered families during survey included 457951 families in Multan district, 259549 in Khanewal, 221686 in Vehari and 323558 families in Lodhran so far.

The survey at Tehsil Shujabad and Jalal Pur Pir Wala of district Multan has been completed while the survey in remaining areas will be completed by June 30, 2021.

Arshad said that the people were receiving massages from 8171 (Ehsaas Kifalat) in those areas where the survey has been completed.

The social mobilization campaign was launched for the awareness of the local community while the meetings were also conducted with notables of the area before starting survey at any area, he concluded.

Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Muhammad Amir said that the door to door survey was being conducted. He said that the BISP Ehsaas centres will be established after June 30 for registration of families which couldn't get registration in the ongoing NSER survey.

He said that the financial assistance will continue to deserving families which selected after this survey.

