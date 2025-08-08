Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited

Pakistan will host a two-day Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference in October, 2025, bringing together ministers, ambassadors and head of departments from 27 countries and leading international organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan will host a two-day Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference in October, 2025, bringing together ministers, ambassadors and head of departments from 27 countries and leading international organizations.

The decision was finalized at a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, who approved key arrangements for the event, said a press release issued on Friday.

The Conference is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 23 and 24, 2025 with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation, enhancing road connectivity and improving transportation infrastructure across the region.

Invited countries include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Morocco and Kenya.

In addition, heads and representatives of major International Organizations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Road Organization (IRO) are also being invited to participate in the Conference.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference will have a significant and positive impact on Pakistan’s transportation sector and enhance regional harmony as well. Federal Ministers for Railways, Commerce, Aviation, and Maritime Affairs will also participate in hosting the event.

The high-level meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan also reviewed the proposed agenda of the two-day event which will feature multiple sessions, cultural programs and discussions on avenues for mutual cooperation.

Senior officials and the Federal Secretary for Communications presented various recommendations to ensure the successful organization of the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference.