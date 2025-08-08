Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference In October, 27 Countries Invited
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Pakistan will host a two-day Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference in October, 2025, bringing together ministers, ambassadors and head of departments from 27 countries and leading international organizations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan will host a two-day Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference in October, 2025, bringing together ministers, ambassadors and head of departments from 27 countries and leading international organizations.
The decision was finalized at a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, who approved key arrangements for the event, said a press release issued on Friday.
The Conference is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 23 and 24, 2025 with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation, enhancing road connectivity and improving transportation infrastructure across the region.
Invited countries include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Morocco and Kenya.
In addition, heads and representatives of major International Organizations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Road Organization (IRO) are also being invited to participate in the Conference.
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference will have a significant and positive impact on Pakistan’s transportation sector and enhance regional harmony as well. Federal Ministers for Railways, Commerce, Aviation, and Maritime Affairs will also participate in hosting the event.
The high-level meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan also reviewed the proposed agenda of the two-day event which will feature multiple sessions, cultural programs and discussions on avenues for mutual cooperation.
Senior officials and the Federal Secretary for Communications presented various recommendations to ensure the successful organization of the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 2025
Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at Asian Science Camp 2025; made hi ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tributes paid to Nelson Mandela’s legacy of justice, unity & peace at Int'l day20 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan Border20 minutes ago
-
UAJK extends admission deadline, revised schedule issued20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals20 minutes ago
-
New SSP Investigation takes charge of office21 minutes ago
-
Tarar slams Indian media, calls for unified response to misinformation30 minutes ago
-
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited25 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court to hear public complaints30 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 3000kg counterfeit tea leaves31 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Independence Day, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain discussed40 minutes ago
-
DC reviews fencing work at Lal Sohanra National Park50 minutes ago
-
67th Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Tufail Shaheed observed50 minutes ago