NTDC, AFD Sign �180 Mln Project Agreement For Construction Of Grid Stations, Transmission Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :French Development Agency (AFD) and the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) entered into a project agreement for the provision of �180 million soft loan for the construction of NTDC projects.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, Managing Director NTDC and Mr. Philippe STEINMETZ, Country Director AFD, signed the project agreement here Monday on behalf of their respective organizations.

The funds provided through this loan will assist NTDC in the execution of various projects aimed at enhancing the power transmission and distribution systems in Punjab.

The projects include the construction of a new 220 kV grid station and a 50 km transmission line in Arifwala, which will be connected to the MEPCO distribution system.

Additionally, the existing 220 kV grid station in Vehari will be upgraded to 500 kV level, along with a 48 km transmission line.

This upgrade will significantly increase the transmission capacity and benefit the consumers of MEPCO. Furthermore, a new 500 kV grid station in Sialkot together with 91 km of transmission lines will be constructed and connected to the GEPCO distribution system.

This loan will support NTDC to provide reliable and efficient power supply in major cities of Punjab. The funding will also enhance the efficiency of the transmission of power in Pakistan.

Such benefits will contribute in improving affordability and scaling up the energy supply. It will also provide a reliable power supply to the biggest industrial and sports city of Sialkot.

The signing ceremony was attended by General Manager (PD North), Chief Engineer (Substation Design), Chief Engineer (Dasu Transmission Line Project), DG Human Resources, Dy. Manager PMU NTDC and representatives of AFD.

More Stories From Pakistan