ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) High Voltage and Short Circuit Lab Faisalabad has been granted the status of Internationally Accredited Lab for the period of three years.

Deputy Director General (PNAC) Ateeq-ur-Rehman Memon handed over the accreditation certificate to Engr. Bashir Ahmed, Chief Engineer HV&SC Lab Rawat, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) Ministry of Science and Technology team visited HV&SC Lab Faisalabad on December 5-6 December 2 for final assessment and recommended the said Lab for accreditation process, said a press release.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of Lab team for this achievement.

High Voltage and Short Circuit Lab (Formerly RTL) NTDC Faisalabad is a service providing lab for WAPDA/NTDC/GENCOs/DISCOs and its associated firms/ companies for the testing of 118 types of materials including HT/LT Cables, T/L Hardware, Station Hardware, Transformer Hardware, Construction Material and T&P/ PPEs to ensure the quality and reliability of materials.