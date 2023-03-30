UrduPoint.com

NTDC's HV & SC Lab Faisalabad Awarded International Standards Status

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 08:47 PM

NTDC's HV & SC Lab Faisalabad awarded International standards status

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) High Voltage and Short Circuit Lab Faisalabad has been granted the status of Internationally Accredited Lab for the period of three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) High Voltage and Short Circuit Lab Faisalabad has been granted the status of Internationally Accredited Lab for the period of three years.

Deputy Director General (PNAC) Ateeq-ur-Rehman Memon handed over the accreditation certificate to Engr. Bashir Ahmed, Chief Engineer HV&SC Lab Rawat, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) Ministry of Science and Technology team visited HV&SC Lab Faisalabad on December 5-6 December 2 for final assessment and recommended the said Lab for accreditation process, said a press release.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of Lab team for this achievement.

High Voltage and Short Circuit Lab (Formerly RTL) NTDC Faisalabad is a service providing lab for WAPDA/NTDC/GENCOs/DISCOs and its associated firms/ companies for the testing of 118 types of materials including HT/LT Cables, T/L Hardware, Station Hardware, Transformer Hardware, Construction Material and T&P/ PPEs to ensure the quality and reliability of materials.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Company December

Recent Stories

US Condemns Burma's Election Commission for Dissol ..

US Condemns Burma's Election Commission for Dissolving 40 Political Parties - Bl ..

2 minutes ago
 New hockey stadium a beautiful masterpiece of arch ..

New hockey stadium a beautiful masterpiece of architecture: Wahab Riaz

2 minutes ago
 WHO to rehabilitate 50 hospitals in flood affected ..

WHO to rehabilitate 50 hospitals in flood affected areas

2 minutes ago
 Z.A. Bhutto's death anniversary: Sindh govt declar ..

Z.A. Bhutto's death anniversary: Sindh govt declares public holiday on April 4

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates lawyers ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates lawyers for passage of law for their w ..

2 minutes ago
 1.8 million BISP registered families to get 5.4 mi ..

1.8 million BISP registered families to get 5.4 million flour bags in DG Khan di ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.