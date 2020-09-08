UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTU Invites Applications For Admissions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

NTU invites applications for admissions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) ::National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad has invited applications for admission in the following programmes.

NTU spokesman said here Tuesday that among these programmes include PhD Textile Engineering, PhD Advanced Materials, PhD Computer Science, PhD Chemistry, MS Textile Engineering, MS Advanced Materials Engineering, MS Textile Technology, MS Textile Chemistry, MS Advance Clothing & Fashion, MS Polymer science & Engineering, MS Computer Science, MS Software Engineering, MS Mathematics, MS Physics, MS business Administration and MBA.

He said that eligible candidates should apply for admission online by September 30, 2020 by visiting university site https://admissions.ntu.edu.pk.

NTU-GAT (Subject & General) Test will be held on October 11, 2020 (Sunday)while more information in this regard can be obtained through telephonenumbers 041-9230081-90 extension 257-58, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

