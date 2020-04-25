NTUF, HBWWF distribute ration among 350 families

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Trade Union Federation and Home Based Women Workers Federation on Saturday distributed ration among labourers and daily wagers facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain advancement of pandemic COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Trade Union Federation and Home Based Women Workers Federation on Saturday distributed ration among labourers and daily wagers facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain advancement of pandemic COVID-19.

According to Nasir Mansoor of NTUF, the ration was distributed among 350 needy families of different areas including Ayesha Manzil, Orangi, Baldia Town, Yousaf Goth, Lasi Goth and New Karachi.

He said the volunteers along with the transport of Edhi Foundation also assisted the NTUF and HBWWF in distribution of ration.