UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTUF, HBWWF Distribute Ration Among 350 Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:16 PM

NTUF, HBWWF distribute ration among 350 families

The National Trade Union Federation and Home Based Women Workers Federation on Saturday distributed ration among labourers and daily wagers facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain advancement of pandemic COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Trade Union Federation and Home Based Women Workers Federation on Saturday distributed ration among labourers and daily wagers facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain advancement of pandemic COVID-19.

According to Nasir Mansoor of NTUF, the ration was distributed among 350 needy families of different areas including Ayesha Manzil, Orangi, Baldia Town, Yousaf Goth, Lasi Goth and New Karachi.

He said the volunteers along with the transport of Edhi Foundation also assisted the NTUF and HBWWF in distribution of ration.

Related Topics

Karachi Nasir Baldia Orangi Women Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister-formed Think-tank identifies key ar ..

3 minutes ago

Minister directs DCs to cooperate with PSC

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Iran's Space Program 'Not Peaceful,' U ..

3 minutes ago

Egyptian Authorities Pardon Over 4,000 Prisoners o ..

3 minutes ago

German official asks Poland to ease border restric ..

10 minutes ago

Aussie Maker, Cameroon's Eboua enter NBA Draft: re ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.