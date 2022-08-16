Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the legendary qawwali singer and song writer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, saying that his voice continued to mesmerise the world since 25 years of his death

Born in Faisalabad, in 1948 to a family of well-known qawwali singers, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan also sang ghazals, besides qawwalis. He died on August 16, 1997, after a heart attack in London.

Having started performing in the late 1960s, Khan received numerous awards worldwide, including the President of Pakistan's Award for Pride of Performance in 1987 for his musical contributions to the country.

"Music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan left this world 25 years ago but his voice continues to mesmerise the world," the prime minister wrote on Twitter on his 25th death anniversary.

He said late legendary singer's music echoed through generations and inspired people across the world.

The prime minister also expressed his deep appreciation for his services to the Pakistani music.