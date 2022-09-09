UrduPoint.com

NWIHS Organizes Seminar To Signify Importance Of Physiotherapy

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

NWIHS organizes seminar to signify importance of physiotherapy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :World Physiotherapy Day was observed in Northwest Institute of Health Sciences (NWIHS) here the other day where students, faculty and physiotherapists attended the event.

The College of Physical Therapy NWIHS organized a series of events in this connection including seminar, awareness walk and free medical camp in order to raise awareness and education regarding the significance of physical therapy in the health care system.

Afsar Khan, Chief Operating Officer NWIHS welcomed the guests and participants and appreciated the efforts made by the members of the Academic Committee including Dr. Subhan ur Rehman Burki, Dr.Uzair Ahmad, Dr. Faizan Ur Rehman and Dr. Obaida Arzoo for organizing such a gregarious event. He affirmed every possible support to the faculty and institution in the fields of social, practical and research activities.

Dr. Danish Ali Khan, Director Medical Education NWIHS, Dr. Subhan-Ur-Rehman HoD, Physical Therapy, and Dr. Uzair Ahmad, made their presentations by highlighting the role, significance, future directions, history and evaluation journey of physiotherapy in health education. They mentioned that physiotherapy has a key role in medical education, rehabilitation and prevention the disabilities.

Besides, highlighting the importance of the physiotherapy in health care system, the experts urged that World Physiotherapy Day marks the unity and cohesion of the international physiotherapy community and is being celebrated as an occasion to recognize the efforts of physiotherapists that they do for their patients and community.

An awareness walk was also held outside the campus on ring road in which faculty members and students participated. They displayed banners describing the importance and role of physiotherapy in the health care system.

Later on the chief guests including Dr Irfan Ullah Director IPMR Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Dr Mujeeb Rehman Assistant Professor, IPMR and Ms. Nazish A. Qadir, Coordinator occupational Therapy KMU inaugurated the event followed by inspection of models-competition among students and cake cutting ceremony.

The students decorated the walls with charts and other materials unfolding the awareness about physiotherapy, nutrition, dieting, exercise plans and physiotherapy treatments. They made historical projects which were highly appreciated by all the guests. Later on, a winner of the project was announced and awarded with certificate and cash prize.

In addition, a free physiotherapy medical camp was arranged for patients where several patients were treated along with free home plans and consultation.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Education Road Khyber Medical University Event All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

2 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

2 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.