NWIHS organizes seminar to signify importance of physiotherapy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :World Physiotherapy Day was observed in Northwest Institute of Health Sciences (NWIHS) here the other day where students, faculty and physiotherapists attended the event.

The College of Physical Therapy NWIHS organized a series of events in this connection including seminar, awareness walk and free medical camp in order to raise awareness and education regarding the significance of physical therapy in the health care system.

Afsar Khan, Chief Operating Officer NWIHS welcomed the guests and participants and appreciated the efforts made by the members of the Academic Committee including Dr. Subhan ur Rehman Burki, Dr.Uzair Ahmad, Dr. Faizan Ur Rehman and Dr. Obaida Arzoo for organizing such a gregarious event. He affirmed every possible support to the faculty and institution in the fields of social, practical and research activities.

Dr. Danish Ali Khan, Director Medical Education NWIHS, Dr. Subhan-Ur-Rehman HoD, Physical Therapy, and Dr. Uzair Ahmad, made their presentations by highlighting the role, significance, future directions, history and evaluation journey of physiotherapy in health education. They mentioned that physiotherapy has a key role in medical education, rehabilitation and prevention the disabilities.

Besides, highlighting the importance of the physiotherapy in health care system, the experts urged that World Physiotherapy Day marks the unity and cohesion of the international physiotherapy community and is being celebrated as an occasion to recognize the efforts of physiotherapists that they do for their patients and community.

An awareness walk was also held outside the campus on ring road in which faculty members and students participated. They displayed banners describing the importance and role of physiotherapy in the health care system.

Later on the chief guests including Dr Irfan Ullah Director IPMR Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Dr Mujeeb Rehman Assistant Professor, IPMR and Ms. Nazish A. Qadir, Coordinator occupational Therapy KMU inaugurated the event followed by inspection of models-competition among students and cake cutting ceremony.

The students decorated the walls with charts and other materials unfolding the awareness about physiotherapy, nutrition, dieting, exercise plans and physiotherapy treatments. They made historical projects which were highly appreciated by all the guests. Later on, a winner of the project was announced and awarded with certificate and cash prize.

In addition, a free physiotherapy medical camp was arranged for patients where several patients were treated along with free home plans and consultation.