NZ tour cancellation disappointed cricket fans: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that cancellation of New Zealand cricket team tour disappointed the cricket lovers as Pakistan is peaceful country and its people are sports loving

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that cancellation of New Zealand cricket team tour disappointed the cricket lovers as Pakistan is peaceful country and its people are sports loving.

He said Punjab government made the best and foolproof security arrangements for New Zealand cricket team.

The CM said that the international sports including cricket will restore in Pakistan. Cricket matches should be organised in Pakistan and the PTI government will ensure it, the CM concluded.