Oath-taking ceremony of candidates in LB elections-2022 Phase-I to hold on May 22

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The District Election Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Hajjan Abbasi, announced on Sunday that the oath-taking ceremony of the elected representatives in Local Bodies elections-2022 Phase-I would be held on Monday.

All successful candidates from all Union Councils, Union Committees, Town Committees, Municipal Committees, Municipal Corporations, Town Municipal Corporations, including Sachal Town, Empire Town, Dari Town Larkana District, would take an oath.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal will take the oath of successful candidates Municipal Committee Rotodero, Municipal Committee Naudero, Municipal Corporation Larkana, Town Municipal Corporations Sachal Town, Empire Town, Hydari Town and Dari Town. The ceremony will be held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana, on Monday at 11.00 a.m.

While, Assistant Commissioner Ratodero will administer the oath to the successful candidates of Union Council No. 01 to 12 of Taluka Ratodero, Government Boys High school Ratodero, at 11.00 a.m on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chief Monitoring Officer Larkana will take oath from the elected candidates of Union Council No. 13 to 25 of Taluka Larkana on Monday at 1.00P.M, in Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

In addition to this, Assistant Commissioner Bakrani will take oath from the successful candidates of Union Council No. 26 to 36, Town Committee Ghirilo, Town Committee Arija, Taluka Bakrani on Monday at 11 am in Government Boys Higher Secondary School Bakrani.

Apart from this, Assistant Commissioner Dokri will take oath from the candidates of Union Council No. 37 to 46, Town Committee Dokri, Town Committee Badah, Taluka Dokri on Monday at 11 am in Government Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi Boys High School Dokri.

Besides, Assistant Commissioner Larkana will take oath from the successful candidates of Taluka Municipal Committee Sachal and Taluka Municipal Committee Hydari from Union Council No. 01 to 05 on Monday at 3.00 p.m in Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana will also take oath from the newly elected representatives of Union Committee No. 01 to 05 Taluka Municipal Committee Empire, Union Committee No. 01 to 05 Taluka Municipal Committee Dari on on Monday at 4.00p.m in Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

In this regard, all the elected representatives have been instructed to reach the above-mentioned fixed places ontime and take the oath.