Oath taking of students council held at IMCG F/6-2

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The investiture ceremony of the newly elected College Council 2022-23 was conducted at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-6/2.

Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani, Vice-Principals Madam Kaneez Fatima, Saleha Tabassum, Head Mistress Shazia Rabnawaz all the teaching faculty and students attended the ceremony.

Principal Aaliya while congratulating the newly elected Council, highlighted the role of the Student Council in organizing the Inter-House and Inter-Collegiate competitions and the performance of participants.

While advising the students, the Principal said that they must follow the golden principles of regularity, punctuality and discipline.

She also shared her gratitude to the faculty for showing their tireless efforts to provide quality education to the students.

The newly elected President Ms.Syeda Zahra Fatima, Ms.

Zainab Zia Vice President, Ms. Sidra Tehreem, General Secretary, Ms. Sundas Mushtaq, Joint Secretary and Ms.Tasmiyah Tahir, Treasurer, took the oath to their office.

After the Oath of the main council, Secretaries of College Societies, Ms. Aakifa Javed, Rutaba Abbasi, Misbah,Sana Khan, Zainab Kamran, Laiba Gul, Sundus Jahangir, Ayesha Waheed, Eman Gul, Nimra Naz, Aneesa Sohrab, Hooria Mamoon, Zainab Saud and Ayesha Saeed of English, urdu, sports, Dramatics, Singing, Pakistan Studies, Islamiat, Computer Science, Fine Arts, Photographic and Civics respectively took the oath and received their Medals and sashes from the Principal Prof. Aliya Durrani.

The new President of the Students Council Ms.Syeda Zahra Fatima, in her address, expressed her thanks to the teachers and students for showing their trust in her and made sure that she and her team would do their level best to come up with their expectations.