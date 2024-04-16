Off-duty cop robbed at gunpoint

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The increasing street crimes could not spare off-duty law-endorsement official even who was robbed on way to his home in Khanewal.

Shahid Iqbal, son of Muhammad Aslam said in FIR he is police officer and he was going back home situated in Mri Sahu, from Kabir Walla late night of yesterday.

In the meantime, some three bandits intercepted him on gunpoint. They snatched amount worth Rs. 20,000, mobile and applied-for motorbike CD-70.

The three passerby, Qamar, Qaiser Iqbal and Muhammad Aslam rushed to him as result of the altercation with the muggers. It led the robbers fled the scene toward Bara Meel area.

Police registered the case and started enquiry.