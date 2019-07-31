UrduPoint.com
Officer Martyred In Rawalpindi Plane Crash Makes Family Proud

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:52 PM

Officer martyred in Rawalpindi plane crash makes family proud

Afzal's father said that he is proud of his son's martyrdom.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) At least 17 people, including five crew members and 12 civilians, lost their lives after a Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi early on Tuesday.

The crew members martyred in the incident, included two pilots Lt Col Saqib, Lt Col Waseem and Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat.

Junior commissioned officer Muhammad Afzal who was martyred in the plane crash is survived by a widow and four daughters.

Undeterred by the loss, the family and neighbours of Muhammad Afzal have expressed pride over his martyrdom.

Afzal’s father said that he is proud of his son’s martyrdom.

He laid his life for the country and we are proud of it, he added.

His family said that Afzal had always wanted to join army.

More than that, he had always wished to die the death of a martyr.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday, 12 civilians were injured in the incident.

The ISPR said that rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 had reached the site of the incident and a fire had been extinguished.

All injured were shifted from the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to the Combined Military Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Military officials cordoned off the crash site. A cleanup operation at the site of the incident was carried out in order to clear rubble.

Several men and women who lost their relatives in the crash were seen wailing and crying as rescuers put charred bodies of the victims into ambulances.

