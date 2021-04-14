UrduPoint.com
Officers Directed For Monitoring Prices On Daily Basis

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif Wednesday directed the officers of the district administration for monitoring price checking on daily basis to ensure the provision of cheap and quality edibles to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif Wednesday directed the officers of the district administration for monitoring price checking on daily basis to ensure the provision of cheap and quality edibles to people.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Mardan.

The meeting reviewed the performance of officers, availability of edibles, implementation of the official price list, inspection of various public sector facilities, cleanliness campaign and anti-encroachment operation.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers of district administration for implementation of the officially issued price list in letter and spirit and action against profiteers, hoarders and sellers of injurious food items.

Similarly, he also directed the inspection of coronavirus preventive SOPs on daily basis to ensure their implementation in public and private institutions.

In head of revenue, he directed revenue officers (tehsildars) for concentration on the recovery of agriculture tax and other official recoveries.

He appreciated the performance of administrative officers and directed them to be further diligent to work with devotion for provision of maximum relief to people.

