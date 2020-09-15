UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Offices In FUUAST Resume To Normal Routine

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:10 PM

Offices in FUUAST resume to normal routine

Registrar, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology (FUUAST), Dr. Sajid Jahangir on Tuesday said that the administrative and departmental offices in all three campuses of varsity have started regular services from September 15

The concerned staff will be available in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Abdul Haq and Islamabad campuses of the FUUAST, which will remain open from September 15, in the normal working hours, to guide the students, said a spokesperson of the FUUAST on Tuesday.

Online examinations for the current semester in all departments will be completed by October 15, while the new semester will begin on October 16.

Teaching and non-teaching staff and students will be bound to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as per guidelines announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

