OGDCL hits hydrocarbon deposit in KP

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Wednesday announced making a discovery of oil and gas in Wali Block (Lockhart Formation), located in Frontier Region Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Wednesday announced making a discovery of oil and gas in Wali Block (Lockhart Formation), located in Frontier Region Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

It was now the third prospective zone, after Kawargarh and Hungu Formations, where the Wali-1 well was tested at the rate of 13.

695 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 1,010 barrels per day (BPD) condensate, the company said in a news release.

This confirmation of presence of hydrocarbon in the deeper reservoirs has further extended the hydrocarbon play area on the south western part of Bannu Basin and de-risked the exploration.

OGDCL said it would positively contribute in mitigating energy demand and supply gas from indigenous resources, and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the company and of the country.