OGRA Orders Inquiry Into LPG Tanker Fire Incident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:01 PM

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday ordered an 'immediate' inquiry into the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker fire incident taken place in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday ordered an 'immediate' inquiry into the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker fire incident taken place in Lahore.

A spokesman for the authority, in a brief statement said, the OGRA had also dispatched a team of technical experts to the incident site, while the fire details would be shared in due course of time.

