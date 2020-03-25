OGRA orders inquiry into LPG tanker fire incident

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday ordered an 'immediate' inquiry into the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker fire incident taken place in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday ordered an 'immediate' inquiry into the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker fire incident taken place in Lahore.

A spokesman for the authority, in a brief statement said, the OGRA had also dispatched a team of technical experts to the incident site, while the fire details would be shared in due course of time.