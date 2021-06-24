UrduPoint.com
Old Vegetable Market To Be Shifted To New Sabzi Mandi From June 26 Following Court Orders

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Old vegetable market to be shifted to new Sabzi Mandi from June 26 following court orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :In pursuance of the orders passed by honorable Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench Hyderabad, vegetable market 'Sabzi Mandi' will be shifted Hali Road to newly established fruit & vegetable market project at Hala Naka from Saturday (June 26).

According to notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here the other day, shifting of the Sabzi Mandi' would be carried out in accordance with the order of the Honourable High Court dated 18-05-2021 and subsequent undertaking dated 21-06-2021, executed by office bearers and members of executive committee of Hyderabad Onion & Potato and vegetable commission agent group, the market is being shifted from Hali Road to newly established market 'Sabzi Mandi' at Hala Naka Hyderabad from Saturday voluntarily, amicably and peacefully.

The representatives have further undertaken that with effect from June 26, Potato, Tomato, Onion and all kind kinds of vegetables will be auctioned at new Sabzi Mandi' Hala Naka project and all type of wholesale and retail business will be carried out at New Sabzi Mandi and it will be the only auction for Hyderabad.

The official respondents have been permitted to commence operation in the new Sabzi Mandi and those petitioners who chose to remain in old Sabzi Mandi would continue to operate from the said Sabzi Mandi however the principle operation of the Mandi would commence from the new Sabzi Mandi including auction processing will take place in the new Sabzi Mandi and no coercive action shall be taken against those petitioners who continue to operate, Court order stated. The DC also asked the Senior Superintendent of Police to make appropriate arrangements of Police force at both the Subzi Mandi's to ensure that no law and order situation is created as ordered by Sindh High Court, circuit court Hyderabad while Chairman/Secretary Market Committee are hereby directed to facilitate the process of shifting.

