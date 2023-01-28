Old vendetta claims life

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was gunned down over an old enmity in a nearby village, in the limits of Piplan police station on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place in Chak No. 9 Changiwala where Arslan shot dead Muhammad Adil (20) over an old enmity.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodyto hospital for Autopsy.

Police were looking into the matter.