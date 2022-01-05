Omani business delegation calls on Governor Sindh

A 15-member delegation of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) led by Eng Redha Jumma Al Salih called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A 15-member delegation of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) led by Eng Redha Jumma Al Salih called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Ambassador to Oman Ahsan Wagan also accompanied the delegation.

An 18-member delegation from FPCCI comprising of Pakistani businessmen representing sectors such as livestock & meat, textile and garments, foodstuff, pharmaceutical and surgical instruments also joined the meeting.

The meeting discussed in details the investment opportunities in different sectors in both the countries.

The Omani delegation expressed their keen interest to invest in the fisheries, agriculture, livestock, construction, marble industry, water supply and tourism & education sectors.

The OCCI delegation also highlighted investment opportunities in health care specialties, mining, industries etc in Oman. "Oman is also extending attractive incentives for the investors for their encouragement to start business", head of delegation added.

The Governor Sindh observed that Pakistan and Oman enjoy highly cooperative, friendly, and brotherly relations; and the visit was aimed at promoting bilateral trade, investment cooperation, economic development and tourism between Pakistan and Oman.

"Oman being Pakistan's maritime neighbor holds immense importance from trade, commerce and investment for connectivity and security. The visit is arranged as part of the Mission's efforts to promote economic diplomacy", he added.

The Governor Sindh said that Karachi, being a port city, had vast investment opportunities and the government worked as a partner with the private sector to execute mega projects. "The present government has simplified the investment process and ensuring an investment-friendly and business climate so that the investors may not face any hardship", he maintained.

The meeting was ended with the note that the exchange of such delegation will certainly assist in promoting trade, economic development, investment cooperation and tourism with Oman.