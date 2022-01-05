UrduPoint.com

Omani Business Delegation Calls On Governor Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Omani business delegation calls on Governor Sindh

A 15-member delegation of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) led by Eng Redha Jumma Al Salih called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A 15-member delegation of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) led by Eng Redha Jumma Al Salih called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Ambassador to Oman Ahsan Wagan also accompanied the delegation.

An 18-member delegation from FPCCI comprising of Pakistani businessmen representing sectors such as livestock & meat, textile and garments, foodstuff, pharmaceutical and surgical instruments also joined the meeting.

The meeting discussed in details the investment opportunities in different sectors in both the countries.

The Omani delegation expressed their keen interest to invest in the fisheries, agriculture, livestock, construction, marble industry, water supply and tourism & education sectors.

The OCCI delegation also highlighted investment opportunities in health care specialties, mining, industries etc in Oman. "Oman is also extending attractive incentives for the investors for their encouragement to start business", head of delegation added.

The Governor Sindh observed that Pakistan and Oman enjoy highly cooperative, friendly, and brotherly relations; and the visit was aimed at promoting bilateral trade, investment cooperation, economic development and tourism between Pakistan and Oman.

"Oman being Pakistan's maritime neighbor holds immense importance from trade, commerce and investment for connectivity and security. The visit is arranged as part of the Mission's efforts to promote economic diplomacy", he added.

The Governor Sindh said that Karachi, being a port city, had vast investment opportunities and the government worked as a partner with the private sector to execute mega projects. "The present government has simplified the investment process and ensuring an investment-friendly and business climate so that the investors may not face any hardship", he maintained.

The meeting was ended with the note that the exchange of such delegation will certainly assist in promoting trade, economic development, investment cooperation and tourism with Oman.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Exchange Business Education Water Agriculture Oman Visit Chamber May Commerce Textile From Government Industry

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

10 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

32 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

37 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

44 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

60 minutes ago
 Labourer killed on road

Labourer killed on road

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.