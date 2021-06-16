UrduPoint.com
Omar Criticizes Opposition For Disturbing Peace Of Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:56 PM

Omar criticizes opposition for disturbing peace of Parliament

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday criticized the opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, for disturbing peace of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday criticized the opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, for disturbing peace of the Parliament.

The PML-N members had used derogatory remarks against the ruling party parliamentarians, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said it was very unfortunate that the opposition parties had created rukus in the National Assembly for two days. They in fact could not digest the best budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

They disturbed the peaceful budget session, and created fuss by throwing bottles, sanitizers, budget books on the treasury members, he added.

Omar said it were the weak policies of the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, which had ruined the national economy. On the contrary, the incumbent PTI government had taken solid steps and there was improvement in every sector in a short span of time.

"We will continue efforts for the welfare and progress of the masses," he added.

To a question, the minister said the opposition should wait for next generalelections to be held in 2023.

