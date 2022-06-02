UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Office Provides Relief To Complainants Of Different Cities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Ombudsman office provides relief to complainants of different cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Due to interference of provincial ombudsman office, 104 out of 240 landowners, holding 460 kanals and 18 marlas of land, had been paid Rs 43.965 million (Rs 43,965,401) as the price of their lands, acquired by the government to widen the Nullah Aik - a tributary of the river Chenab in Daska tehsil of Sialkot, and a special counter had been set up for processing payments to the rightful owners.

A spokesman for the Office of Ombudsman Punjab disclosed this in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The spokesman said that the ownership of eight-marla plot belonging to one Rabia Basri of Okara had been transferred in her name and she had also been issued an ownership deed, on the directions of the ombudsman office.

This has provided a financial relief of Rs.12 million to her, the spokesman noted.

As a result of action taken by the ombudsman's office on the separate complaints of complainants from Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh and Hafizabad, a total of 11 kanals and nine marlas of land and a public thoroughfare have been retrieved from illegal occupants in these districts, the spokesman added.

On a separate request, made by Neelam Sadaf of Multan to the ombudsman's office, the Multan Development Authority has allotted a 20-marla alternative plot worth Rs 5.2 million to her.

Also, the mutation of two-marla land of Ahmad son of Fateh Muhammad has been registered and verified in favor of legal heirs in Arifwala, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Okara Price Sialkot Hafizabad Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Daska Arifwala Neelam From Government Million

Recent Stories

realme Opens its First-ever Global Flagship Store ..

Realme Opens its First-ever Global Flagship Store Promising the Ultimate realme ..

4 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan reacts to controversy involving Johnny ..

Jemima Khan reacts to controversy involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

19 minutes ago

“Who introduced you ideology of three pieces?,” Maryam lashes out at Imran K ..

39 minutes ago
 Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

1 hour ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

2 hours ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.