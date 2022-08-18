UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman's Office Continues To Resolve Public Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Ombudsman's office continues to resolve public problems

Different own-motion notices taken by Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on the news items and reports aired on media platforms spotlighting public problems in various parts of the province due to the apathy of the public sector departments have resulted in promptly resolving such difficulties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Different own-motion notices taken by Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on the news items and reports aired on media platforms spotlighting public problems in various parts of the province due to the apathy of the public sector departments have resulted in promptly resolving such difficulties.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the spokesman pointed out that the problems of the people were solved timely and free of charge which had made their lives easier.

The own-motion notices of the provincial ombudsman have resulted in the cleaning of the sewerage line of Gurumangat road in the Gulberg area while roadside fountains at Garhi Shahu have been made functional after necessary repairs, the spokesman added. Similarly, the problem of roadside garbage before a local girls school has been permanently resolved in Narowal and girl students, their parents and teachers have thanked the ombudsman office for providing a clean environment for them.

The spokesman noted that the intervention of the ombudsman's office had resulted in the resolution of the sewerage problem in the Depalpur tehsil which had also resulted in the resolving problem of drinking water for the locals. In another development, the ombudsman's office negotiated to ensure that the sewerage system was cleaned and garbage was removed in Mirza Virkan, a suburban village in the Sheikhupura district. The entrance road of the vegetable market in Kamalia tehsil has also been cleaned after the involvement of the ombudsman's office, the spokesman mentioned.

Besides, ensuring the removal of solid waste in Gulberg Colony and Pirwala Road in Kasur, the ombudsman's office further strived to ensure a clean environment by resolving the sewerage problems in Jhelum, Jhang, Bahawalpur and Daska tehsil, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Resolution Punjab Water Road Kasur Jhang Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Jhelum Narowal Daska Depalpur Kamalia Gulberg Market Media

Recent Stories

Rain water drainage in progress with the use of de ..

Rain water drainage in progress with the use of dewatering pumps

40 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad starts online ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad starts online registration for entrance tes ..

41 seconds ago
 US Jobless Claims Drop After 2-Week Rise, Helping ..

US Jobless Claims Drop After 2-Week Rise, Helping Fed Target for Continuous Rate ..

43 seconds ago
 Chinese enterprises focus on power sector at Pakis ..

Chinese enterprises focus on power sector at Pakistan-Wuxi Investment seminar

44 seconds ago
 Kobe forget domestic woes to advance in Asian Cham ..

Kobe forget domestic woes to advance in Asian Champions League

9 minutes ago
 Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica

Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.