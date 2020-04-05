UrduPoint.com
Omer Ayub Visits Quarantine Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Omer Ayub visits quarantine center

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan here on Sunday visited Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) colony quarantine center and reviewed the arrangements.

He showed satisfaction over the arrangements in the quarantine center and said that situation in Pakistan was much batter than rest of the world but preparations for the worst-case scenario was necessary.

He further said that federal government had provided a huge relief package for the poor segment of society, industrial, agricultural and exporters worth 1.2 trillion rupees.

The minister stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a package for the construction industry in order to increase employment opportunities in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak which would revitalize neglected construction industry and provide huge job opportunities to the people.

At the occasion while briefing the minister,Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir said that we had provided all sorts of facilities and equipment in quarantine center, to tackle any emergency situation, medicines and medical and other staff was ready in TIP quarantine center.

