One die, three injure in road accident

DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :One person was killed and three others sustained injuries when the tourist car plunged into the deep ditch here near Sadati area, Police reported on Friday.

According to details, a car carrying tourists was passing through Sadati area when the ill-fated vehicle fell into a deep ditch.

As a result, one person died on the sport and three others got injured. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The identity of the dead person could not be ascertained yet.