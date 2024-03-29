One Dies, 28 Injured After Passenger Bus Overturned
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:12 PM
One passenger was killed while another 28 sustained injuries after bus turned turtle due to over speeding near Chowk Maitla flyover
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) One passenger was killed while another 28 sustained injuries after bus turned turtle due to over speeding near Chowk Maitla flyover.
According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was going to Sadiqabad and suddenly turned turtle due to over speeding near Chowk Maitla flyover.
As a result, a passenger was died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted 13 injured to civil hospital and provided first aid to 15 injured on the spot. While four critical injured were referred to Nishtar hospital.
According to eye witnesses, the incident took place due to over speeding.
APP/qbs-sak
