One killed, 10 injured in Talash accident

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A passenger was killed while 10 others injured when a Hiace van collided head on with a pickup van near Bandagai in Talash tehsil here on Monday.

Police said 11 people including women and children were injured in the accident.

The injured included 55-year-old Muhammad Haroon, Ammad (13), wife of Muhammad Haroon, wife of Ameer Khan, Hafsa, daughter of Muhmmad Zeb, Iqra, Somia, Haji Rehman and others.

Rescue workers provided first-aid to the injured and shifted them to Shamshi Khan hospital. Some of the critically injured were shifted to Timergara Hospital. Both the vehicles were also removed from the road by the rescue workers and the road was cleared for vehicular traffic.

At the hospital 55-year-old Muhammad Haroon, son of Taj Muhammad succumbed to his injuries and died.

APP/aiq/vak