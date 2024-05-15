Anti-Smog Committee Reviews Actions Taken Against Smog Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A meeting of the Anti-Smog Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani.
The meeting reviewed the measures taken to eliminate smog.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that legal action would be taken against the elements polluting the environment. She said that action would also be taken against brick kilns, industries, burning of crop residues, and owners of smoke-emitting vehicles.
She further said that the education Department, Health Department, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, and other institutions should play their role through awareness campaigns to apprise people about anti-smog.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Director Labour Farooq Malik, Assistant Director Environment Engineer Osama Majid, DEO Education Muhammad Akram, Municipal Officer Planning Waqar-ul-Hassan, Deputy Director Colleges Professor Taslim Alam, and officers of other relevant departments.
On this occasion, Assistant Director Environment Engineer Osama Majid briefed the meeting about the anti-smog measures taken from November 7, 2023 to May 14, 2024. He said that during this period, the Environment Department conducted 917 inspections at various locations across the district. As many as 28 brick kilns were sealed upon finding violations, 67 FIRs were registered with the relevant police stations, and a total fine of Rs. 11.5 million was imposed.
The Department of Agriculture Extension registered 9 FIRs for burning crop residues and imposed a total fine of Rs. 20.55 million. Similarly, the Labour Department inspected 18 brick kilns from November 7, 2023, to May 14, 2024, and 3 FIRs were registered upon finding violations and a fine of Rs. 4 million was imposed.
During this period, the Traffic Police issued 3324 challans against smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs. 66.48 million, while the District Regional Transport Authority issued 311 challans for smog and imposed a fine of Rs. 6.22 million.
Recent Stories
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea5 minutes ago
-
PA special committee-3 takes strong notice of illegal sand mining, overloading5 minutes ago
-
Govt to announce special incentives for farmers in upcoming budget: Bilawal5 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing lady doctor6 minutes ago
-
Pak Army conducts successful training launch of 400-km range Fatah-II Guided Rocket System16 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels program launched in Bahawalpur16 minutes ago
-
Ahmadzai Wazir tribe of South Waziristan urges border crossing on ID card basis16 minutes ago
-
Wazir, Mehsud tribes agree to resolve their issues amicably26 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims two lives26 minutes ago
-
Several projects being initiated to address drop-out issue: Tarakai26 minutes ago
-
Police arrests two suspects with raw liquor46 minutes ago
-
Makkah’s Soqia Water Society to distribute 12 mln chilled bottles among Hajj pilgrims46 minutes ago