Anti-Smog Committee Reviews Actions Taken Against Smog Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A meeting of the Anti-Smog Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to eliminate smog.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that legal action would be taken against the elements polluting the environment. She said that action would also be taken against brick kilns, industries, burning of crop residues, and owners of smoke-emitting vehicles.

She further said that the education Department, Health Department, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, and other institutions should play their role through awareness campaigns to apprise people about anti-smog.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Director Labour Farooq Malik, Assistant Director Environment Engineer Osama Majid, DEO Education Muhammad Akram, Municipal Officer Planning Waqar-ul-Hassan, Deputy Director Colleges Professor Taslim Alam, and officers of other relevant departments.

On this occasion, Assistant Director Environment Engineer Osama Majid briefed the meeting about the anti-smog measures taken from November 7, 2023 to May 14, 2024. He said that during this period, the Environment Department conducted 917 inspections at various locations across the district. As many as 28 brick kilns were sealed upon finding violations, 67 FIRs were registered with the relevant police stations, and a total fine of Rs. 11.5 million was imposed.

The Department of Agriculture Extension registered 9 FIRs for burning crop residues and imposed a total fine of Rs. 20.55 million. Similarly, the Labour Department inspected 18 brick kilns from November 7, 2023, to May 14, 2024, and 3 FIRs were registered upon finding violations and a fine of Rs. 4 million was imposed.

During this period, the Traffic Police issued 3324 challans against smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs. 66.48 million, while the District Regional Transport Authority issued 311 challans for smog and imposed a fine of Rs. 6.22 million.

