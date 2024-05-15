ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Director General of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Mr. Muhammad Ayoub Jamali visited the eminent folk singer and artist Abida Parveen to inquire about her health.

The DG during the visit at her home expressed his concern for her well-being and extended his best wishes for her continued health and prosperity.

As a legendary artist and Sufi singer, Abida Parveen is an acclaimed icon of Pakistani culture.

The DG prayed that Allah blesses her with a long and healthy life.