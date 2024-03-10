Open Menu

One Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM

One killed, 4 injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A man was killed and four others including two women and a child were injured in a collision between a Toyota hiace and a Mazda truck in Daska.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 55-year-old Nizam, 33-year-old Rehana, 13-year-old Abdullah, 40-year-old Kashifa and 28-year-old Fakhir were injured in the collision at Lalar Stop, tehsil Daska.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the local hospital, where Fakhir succumbed to his injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Man Daska Women Toyota Mazda

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

34 minutes ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

11 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan