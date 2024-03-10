One Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A man was killed and four others including two women and a child were injured in a collision between a Toyota hiace and a Mazda truck in Daska.
According to Rescue spokesperson, 55-year-old Nizam, 33-year-old Rehana, 13-year-old Abdullah, 40-year-old Kashifa and 28-year-old Fakhir were injured in the collision at Lalar Stop, tehsil Daska.
Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the local hospital, where Fakhir succumbed to his injuries.
