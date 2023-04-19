UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Injured Over Old Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023

One killed, another injured over old enmity

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was killed while another got injured when two rival groups attacked each other over an old enmity here outside the Judicial Complex within the precincts of Cantt Police station on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, two rival parties attacked each other here outside the Judicial Complex on College road due to old enmity. As a result, one Abdul Jabbar son of Abdul Ghafur died on the spot while his brother Zahur got injured.

Later, the dead and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital by the district police.

Cantt Police Station SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur along with ASI Muhammad Ramzan reached the site and arrested the suspected shooter namely Muhammad Wazir son of Ghulam Sadiq resident of Bagwani South. The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

After receiving the information, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani also reached the site and the police collected information regarding the incident from different angles.

