Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:19 AM

One killed, four injured by unknown assailants in capital: Police

One man was killed and four others injured after unknown assailants opened fire on a private vehicle at one of the busiest arteries of the Federal Capital - the 8th Avenue, here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :One man was killed and four others injured after unknown assailants opened fire on a private vehicle at one of the busiest arteries of the Federal Capital - the 8th Avenue, here on Friday.

Following the firing incident, five injured were shifted to the hospital, out of which one Malik Naveed succumbed to his injuries, a police spokesman said.

He said police teams had been formed under the leadership of Superintendent of Police, Industrial Area to arrest the culprits involved in the firing incident.

The spokesman said the safe city cameras would be used to arrest the culprits, and vowed to bring them to justice at the earliest.

