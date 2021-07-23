UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Other Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:10 PM

One killed, other injured in road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :One person was killed and another got injured when a truckload turned turtle near Amangash, district Nowshera due to over speeding.

An official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed here Friday that the truckload was coming from Janjalpura, district Nowshera to Peshawar when it turned turtle near Amangarh soon after the driver lost control over speedy truck.

Rescue official rushed on spot and rescued two persons trapped beneath the loaded truck by cutting parts of the truck body.

The injured identified as Aurangzeb was provided first aid while the body of deceased named Zaibi along with the injured shifted to District Medical Complex, Nowshera.

