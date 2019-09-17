One Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :One killed and more than two dozen were critically injured as a passenger bus overturned near Chak Jhumra Sultan road in Faisalabad on Tuesday.
According to an official of rescue that the incident occurred due to the negligence of bus driver,a private news channel reported.
The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Police arrested the bus driver after registering the a case against him and started investigation into the matter.