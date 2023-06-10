UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Three Injured Over Resistance In Dacoity Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

One killed, three injured over resistance in dacoity bid

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead while three others sustained bullet injuries by armed outlaws for putting resistance in a dacoity bid at Pull Barri Shah in the premises of Darahma police station on Saturday early hours.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, five persons including Ghulam Shabir (45), Abdul Latif (55), Faiz Muhammad (55) and Muhammad Usman (32) were going to their workplace when four to five unidentified armed outlaws intercepted them on the road. The criminals held them hostage at gunpoint and tried to snatch cash and mobile phones from them.

In the meanwhile, the outlaws opened fire on the citizens when they tried to resist the dacoity bid. Resultantly, Ghulam Shabir died on the spot while the other three sustained injuries. The criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Allama Iqbal Hospital DG Khan, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, a police source said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Police Station Mobile Road Died Man Criminals From

Recent Stories

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

2 minutes ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

12 minutes ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

58 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

3 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

4 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.