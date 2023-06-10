One killed, three injured over resistance in dacoity bid

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead while three others sustained bullet injuries by armed outlaws for putting resistance in a dacoity bid at Pull Barri Shah in the premises of Darahma police station on Saturday early hours.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, five persons including Ghulam Shabir (45), Abdul Latif (55), Faiz Muhammad (55) and Muhammad Usman (32) were going to their workplace when four to five unidentified armed outlaws intercepted them on the road. The criminals held them hostage at gunpoint and tried to snatch cash and mobile phones from them.

In the meanwhile, the outlaws opened fire on the citizens when they tried to resist the dacoity bid. Resultantly, Ghulam Shabir died on the spot while the other three sustained injuries. The criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Allama Iqbal Hospital DG Khan, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, a police source said.