One killed,11 passengers injured in road mishap

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed, while 11 passengers suffered injuries in bus-tractor trolley collision here at Dhung Shah Depalpur road.

Rescue-1122 said on Thursday a speeding bus coming from Multan collided with the tractor-trolley near Kacha Pakka,Depalpur road.

Consequently,bus driver Nawaz Idrees r/o Doday village,died on the spot,while 11 passengers sustained serious injuries.

The injured people were identified as--Ali Abbas, Mohsin Raza,Kamran Murtaza,Akram,Ali Shah, Irfan Liaqat,Bilal Siddique,Shafiq,Amir Bashir,Arif Hussain and Asiya bibi.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital,Kasur.

According to onlookers,the accident occurred due to the wrong direction of tractor trolley.

Further investigation was underway.