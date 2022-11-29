One petrol pump sealed, several others fined

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers and sealed a petrol pump while several other filling stations were fined for faulty gauges and overcharging consumers here.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Aneeq Anwar in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan visited various petrol pumps on Chashma road in Thesil Pharpur and checked the gauge and rate of petroleum products.

During the inspection, one petrol pump has been sealed while the owners of several others were fined for provision of petroleum products to motorists and bikers at low gauge and overcharging.

The assistant commissioner said that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands by charging people for petroleum products more than officially prescribed rates.

He also checked cleanliness condition in the premises of filling stations and issued necessary directives to the management of the filling stations in this regard.