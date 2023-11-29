Open Menu

One Student Died, Nine Injured In Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

One student died, nine injured in collision

Renala Khurd, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A teenage student was killed while nine other students were injured, including the driver in a collision between a truck and a school vehicle on the Shergarh Bypass of the National Highway on Wednesday.

According to Rescue Teams, a 16-year-old student named Arzoo was died instantly and nine other students, including the driver, were injured when a truck and a school van collided.

Rescue teams arrived quickly at the scene of the accident and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The truck driver responsible for the accident managed to flee the scene, but local police have seized the vehicle, police said

