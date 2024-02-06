One Suspect Killed, Another Injured In Police Encounters
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 10:51 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad police shot dead a suspect and injured another one in separate encounters in the limits of Baldia and Qasimabad police stations here on Tuesday.
ASP Rana Muhamamd Dilawar told a press conference that the Baldia police were allegedly engaged in an exchange of fire on the Natha Town Colony link road by 3 suspects riding on a motorbike.
According to him, a suspect sustained a gunshot injury and was arrested but his 2 accomplices escaped leaving behind their motorbike which was impounded.
He identified the suspect as Zeeshan Jatoi who succumbed to his wounds in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).
According to the ASP, Jatoi was an active member of a gang of robbers who were found involved in several recent offences.
“This gang committed more than 40 robberies and snatching crimes in December 2023, alone,” he claimed.
He said that the gang looted a mart in the Citizen Colony area and a pharmacy in Qasimabad on January 5 besides robbing cash of RS147,000 from a delivery person working for online store Daraz.
He said on information elicited from the injured suspect Jatoi another member of his gang, Saeed Mahar, was also arrested in injured condition in another encounter on a railway crossing near Al Shahbaz Colony by the Qasimabad police.
He was later shifted to the LUH for surgery of his bullet wound.
