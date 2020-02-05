UrduPoint.com
One Woman Army Against Indian Rule In Occupied Kashmir

Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:48 PM

One woman army against Indian rule in Occupied Kashmir

Parveena Ahangar, a 51-year old Kashmiri woman, who received “Rafto Prize for Human rights in 2017” from Norway has been struggling against forced disappearances and Indian rule in Occupied Kashmir for years.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2020) Perveena Ahangar—a one-woman army against Indian forces and the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi—has emerged as a leader and role model for many other women who want freedom from India's unlawful occupation of Kashmir.

Parveena Ahanga who is 51-year old is a brave Kashmiri mother who fought against human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. She has been struggling against Indian occupation since her childhood but her courage turned more fierce when she lost her teenage son in 1990. Perveena continued her struggle to find him everywhere but could not.

She cried, and sometimes fell broken but she never gave up against the forced disappearance by the Indian government. Later, Parveena founded Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons in 1994 and gathered her strength to continue her struggle for the search of her teenage son.

Aurat Foundation Lahore paid her tribute for her unshaken struggle for recovery of missing persons in occupied valley, sharing the picture of Parveena who was holding the picture of her missing son and looking sad but determined against the abductors.

She was seen very active in every move against Indian occupation of Kashmir.

She embarked on an impressive journey against the Indian occupation and forced “disappearances” in the occupied valley. She went to every village and sensitized the parents who had the same dilemma of losing their loved ones. Her struggle borne fruit as now the parents and relatives of missing people gather on 10th of every month against the Indian government for justice.

Parveena who received "Rafto prize for Human rights in 2017” from Norway said that their struggle for justice perhaps has been a joke for the rest of the world but very painful for Kashmiri people.

Indian government under Modi on August 5, 2019 stripped away special status from occupied Kashmir and imposed curfew there, put restrictions on the movement and liberty of local residents and banned internet services to stop them from communication.

Pakistan is observing today Kashmir Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people suffering from Indian occupation and restrictions on their movement and liberty in the paradise like valley.



